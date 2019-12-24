 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Jhye Richardson Pulls Off Sensational Run-Out By 'Bowling' From Boundary Line

Updated: 24 December 2019 16:33 IST

Jhye Richardson pulled off a unique run-out in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season with his bowling action.

Watch: Jhye Richardson Pulls Off Sensational Run-Out By
Jhye Richardson pulled off a sensational run-out in BBL. © Twitter

The Big Bash League 2019-20 edition is into its second week and has already witnessed some extraordinary moments on the field. To add to the list, Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson pulled off a sensational run-out while featuring for Perth Scorchers against Adelaide Strikers. Jhye Richardson, who was fielding near the boundary rope, threw the ball with a bowling action to run out Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherland. The official Twitter account of BBL took note of the unique run-out and captioned the video as, "This is something different from Jhye Richardson in the deep! A run out worthy of a Bucket Moment".

Weatherland scored 83 runs off just 47 balls when Richardson came out with a stunning fielding display to run out the batsman.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the Strikers' innings when Weatherald played a Chris Jordan delivery to square leg and ran for a double. Richardson took no time in picking the ball and instantly threw it with his bowling action to the wicket-keeper, who collected it timely to dislodge the bails in a flash.

With the on-field umpire going to the third-umpire for a decision, replays showed that Weatherland had failed to make his ground and was eventually given run out. Before departing, Weatherald had hit 10 fours and three hits into the stands.

Adelaide Strikers however, won the match by 15 runs (DLS method) in the rain-hit contest which was reduced to 18-over-a-side. The Strikers posted a big total of 198 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Perth Scorchers came close to winning the game but fell short of the target eventually as they could only manage 183/7.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Jhye Richardson Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Richardson pulled off unique run-out in the BBL 2019-20 season
  • Weatherland scored 83 runs off just 47 balls
  • Adelaide Strikers won the match by 15 runs
Related Articles
BBL: Bowler Lands Delivery Outside The Pitch, Batsman Still Hits It. Watch Video
BBL: Bowler Lands Delivery Outside The Pitch, Batsman Still Hits It. Watch Video
Australia Reject Josh Hazlewood Finds World Cup Too Painful To Watch
Australia Reject Josh Hazlewood Finds World Cup Too Painful To Watch
Brett Lee Says That Australia Can Win World Cup, Jhye Richardson Injury Not A Problem
Brett Lee Says That Australia Can Win World Cup, Jhye Richardson Injury Not A Problem
Australia Paceman Jhye Richardson Out Of World Cup
Australia Paceman Jhye Richardson Out Of World Cup
Jhye Richardson Reveals His Match Ritual For Motivation Ahead Of India Series
Jhye Richardson Reveals His Match Ritual For Motivation Ahead Of India Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.