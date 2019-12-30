 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Glenn Maxwell Turns Firefighter, Stops Bushfire From Spreading Before BBL Match

Updated: 30 December 2019 19:53 IST

BBL: Glenn Maxwell used a fire extinguisher to stop the bushfire from spreading ahead of his team Melbourne Stars' match against Hobart Hurricanes.

Watch: Glenn Maxwell Turns Firefighter, Stops Bushfire From Spreading Before BBL Match
BBL: Glenn Maxwell used a fire extinguisher to stop the bushfire from spreading. © Twitter

Glenn Maxwell, ahead of his team Melbourne Stars' match against Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL), began his preparation in a quite unusual manner. Before the match, Glenn Maxwell showed his another set of skills as he used a fire extinguisher to stop the bushfire from spreading. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn filmed his skipper's swift reaction on camera and shared it on his Instagram story. Sharing the video of the incident, the BBL tweeted: "Via the Instagram story of @DaleSteyn62: Glenn Maxwell to the rescue! The @StarsBBL skipper had a bizarre pre-game interruption in Launceston #BBL09". 

Talking about the match, Melbourne Stars skipper Maxwell won the toss and opted to bat in a rain-curtailed game. 

Making full use of the overcast conditions, Melbourne Stars bowlers made the run-scoring quite difficult.

For Melbourne Stars, Dale Steyn and Natahn Coulter-Nile picked up two wicket apiece which helped them reduce Hobart to 69 for five in their stipulated 11 overs.

Chasing a DLS revised target of 80 runs in 11 overs, Melboure Stars lost two early wickets in the first over itself. 

However, opener Marcus Stoinis and wicket-keeper batsman Peter Handscomb added 53 runs for the third wicket and kept their side ahead on the DLS par score.

After Stoinis got out on the second ball of the eighth over, rain returned once again after just one ball and this time it forced the umpires to call it a game.

When the play was finally stopped, Handscomb was unbeaten on 22 while Maxwell was yet to open his account and Melbourne Stars were ahead on the DLS par score by four runs.

Coulter-Nile, who returned figures of 2 for 14 in his two overs, was adjudged the player of the match.

With this win, Melbourne Stars climbed to the second spot, while Hobart Hurricanes after the loss remained static on the fifth position in the points table. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile Nathan Coulter-Nile Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Glenn Maxwell began his preparation in a quite unusual manner
  • Maxwell stopped the bushfire from spreading using a fire extinguisher
  • Melbourne Stars beat Hobart Hurricanes by four runs as per DLS method
Related Articles
Watch: How Glenn Maxwell Fulfilled A Mic
Watch: How Glenn Maxwell Fulfilled A Mic'd Up Peter Handscomb's Wish During BBL Match
Watch: After Big Pay Day In IPL Auction, Glenn Maxwell Slams 39-Ball 83
Watch: After Big Pay Day In IPL Auction, Glenn Maxwell Slams 39-Ball 83
IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Spent Big For Glenn Maxwell
IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Spent Big For Glenn Maxwell
IPL Auction 2020: Players Who Attracted The Biggest Prices
IPL Auction 2020: Players Who Attracted The Biggest Prices
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.