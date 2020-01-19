Chris Lynn, captaining Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL), was not short of words as he expressed his disappointment following his team's unbelievable batting collapse on Sunday. Chasing a target of 165, Brisbane were well on course after an 84-run opening stand between Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett. But once Chris Lynn was dismissed by Andrew Fekete in the seventh over, Brisbane lost nine wickets for 34 runs and were eventually bowled out for 120. After the shocking defeat, skipper Lynn termed the collapse as a "trainwreck". "I cannot really sugarcoat it (batting collapse), it was a trainwreck," Chris Lynn said after the game.

The BBL's official Twitter handle shared a video of Brisbane Heat's dramatic batting collapse. "10-36. This is a batting collapse you just have to see in order to believe #BBL09," the tweet read.

Watch the batting collapse here:

10-36.



This is a batting collapse you just have to see in order to believe #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/bVtc6CYXyh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2020

Earlier, the 29-year-old Lynn had won the toss and invited Melbourne Renegades to bat at the Gabba.

Beau Webster top-scored for the Renegades with a knock of 36 while a late flourish from Samit Patel (23 off 10) helped his side to a competitive total of 164 for six.

In reply, Brisbane Heat got off to a flying start scoring 84 runs in the first powerplay for the loss of one wicket. But after losing their captain in the sixth over, the home side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Cameron Boyce was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades as he finished his spell of four overs with figures of four for 15. Boyce also got rid of AB de Villiers, who was cleaned up by the leg-spinner for two.

Renegades' captain Daniel Christian and Samit Patel also chipped in with two wickets each as they registered their second win of the tournament.