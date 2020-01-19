 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Was A Trainwreck": Chris Lynn Fumes After Brisbane Heat's 'Unbelievable' Collapse vs Melbourne Renegades In BBL

Updated: 19 January 2020 18:52 IST

Brisbane Heat, chasing 165 runs for the win, lost 10 wickets for 36 runs against Melbourne Renegades in a BBL game on Sunday.

"Was A Trainwreck": Chris Lynn Fumes After Brisbane Heat
Chris Lynn was left fuming after his side was dismissed for 120 in a BBL game. © Twitter

Chris Lynn, captaining Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL), was not short of words as he expressed his disappointment following his team's unbelievable batting collapse on Sunday. Chasing a target of 165, Brisbane were well on course after an 84-run opening stand between Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett. But once Chris Lynn was dismissed by Andrew Fekete in the seventh over, Brisbane lost nine wickets for 34 runs and were eventually bowled out for 120. After the shocking defeat, skipper Lynn termed the collapse as a "trainwreck". "I cannot really sugarcoat it (batting collapse), it was a trainwreck," Chris Lynn said after the game.

The BBL's official Twitter handle shared a video of Brisbane Heat's dramatic batting collapse. "10-36. This is a batting collapse you just have to see in order to believe #BBL09," the tweet read.

Watch the batting collapse here:

Earlier, the 29-year-old Lynn had won the toss and invited Melbourne Renegades to bat at the Gabba.

Beau Webster top-scored for the Renegades with a knock of 36 while a late flourish from Samit Patel (23 off 10) helped his side to a competitive total of 164 for six.

In reply, Brisbane Heat got off to a flying start scoring 84 runs in the first powerplay for the loss of one wicket. But after losing their captain in the sixth over, the home side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Cameron Boyce was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades as he finished his spell of four overs with figures of four for 15. Boyce also got rid of AB de Villiers, who was cleaned up by the leg-spinner for two.

Renegades' captain Daniel Christian and Samit Patel also chipped in with two wickets each as they registered their second win of the tournament. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Christopher Austin Lynn Chris Lynn Cricket Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Brisbane Heat lost 10 wickets for 36 runs against Melbourne Renegades
  • Chris Lynn termed the collapse as a trainwreck
  • It was Renagades' second win of the tournament
Related Articles
Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch
Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders' New Recruit Lights Up BBL With 16-Ball Fifty
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
"You
"You'll Have To Face Me In Nets": Jasprit Bumrah Welcomes Chris Lynn To Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020: "Released Chris Lynn So That We Could Bid For You," KKR CEO Tells Yuvraj Singh
IPL 2020: "Released Chris Lynn So That We Could Bid For You," KKR CEO Tells Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.