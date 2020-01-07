 
Watch: When Attempted Ramp-Shot Turned Into An "Extravagant Defensive Shot"

Updated: 07 January 2020 16:17 IST

The Big Bash League has seen some special moments in the field, but on Tuesday it witnessed a hilarious fail during the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers clash.

Watch: When Attempted Ramp-Shot Turned Into An "Extravagant Defensive Shot"
BBL: Sam Haprer's attempted ramp-shot ended up becoming a defensive prod. © Twitter

The Big Bash League (BBL) has already seen some incredible moments of innovation on the field, whether it be batsmen manufacturing crazy shots or fielders pulling off the unthinkable. Australia's domestic Twenty20 league has been power-packed and entertaining as ever this season. Tuesday, however, saw a hilarious fail from a batsman who was trying to play a cheeky ramp-shot. Sam Harper, who came in at one-down for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in their BBL clash at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, tried to play a ramp-shot against Jhye Richardson but pulled out midway through it and ended up playing a meek defensive shot.

Video of Sam Harper's hilarious attempt was posted by the official Twitter handle of the BBL, with the caption: "The most extravagant defensive shot in BBL history?"

While Sam Harper's attempt at the ramp-shot was a monumental failure, his knock after that surely wasn't.

After being put into bat by the Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades made a nightmare start. Captain Aaron Finch was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the opening over of the match by Jhye Richardson.

Richardson again struck in his 2nd over (3rd over of the innings) to remove the dangerous Marcus Harris to leave Melbourne reeling at 19 for two.

Harper, who came after the fall of Finch, found a couple of boundaries to get going and seemed to be stringing together a solid partnership with Shaun Marsh before the latter was sent packing by his younger brother Mitchell Marsh.

Harper was then joined by Beau Webster and the former decided to take complete control of the innings and take on the Perth bowlers. He finally fell in the 15th over but not before doing some serious damage.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman blasted 73 off just 46 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

At the time of writing this, Melbourne Renegades were 130 for four after 17 overs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jhye Richardson Shaun Edward Marsh Shaun Marsh Mitchell Ross Marsh Mitchell Marsh Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Sam Harper's attempted ramp-shot ends in hilarious circumstances
  • After pulling out of hiis ramp-shot, Harper ended up defending the ball
  • Sam Harper smashed 73 off 46 balls against the Perth Scorchers
