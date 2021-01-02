Perth Scorchers all-rounder Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the regular Big Bash League (BBL) season due to a calf injury. Agar had suffered a calf injury while batting in Australia's third ODI against India in December last year. The injury also saw him being ruled out of the following T20I series. He has not played since due to ongoing issues with his calf and he is now set to be unavailable until the end of January. "Ash has been experiencing ongoing soreness during rehabilitation from the right calf injury that he sustained playing for Australia," ESPNCricinfo quoted WACA Sports Science Manager Nick Jones as saying.

"This injury will require a more extended period of rehabilitation and we hope Ash will be ready to return to play in approximately one month's time," he added.

Ashton Turner will now captain the Scorchers for the remainder of the season after Mitchell Marsh opted out of the captaincy duties in the week leading up to the tournament.

Perth Scorchers is currently at the sixth position in the BBL points table with six points from five games.

The side will next face off against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday at Perth.