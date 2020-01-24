 
Alex Ross Misses "Catch Of Millennium", Alex Hales Pulls One Off In Big Bash League. Watch

Updated: 24 January 2020 16:46 IST
While Australian Alex Ross couldn't quite pull of quite a catch, Englishman Alex Hales made no such mistake during a Big Bash League match.

Sydney Thunder lost to Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs. © Twitter

Australia's uncapped batsman Alex Ross made an impressive effort to pull off a tough catch in a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in Hobart on Friday. While Alex Ross failed to grab the "catch of millennium", his namesake teammate Alex Hales pulled off a similar catch with incredible athleticism. The BBL shared videos of both the efforts, leaving fans astonished on Twitter. "Oh, whoa, oh! Nooooo! Alex Ross has nearly taken the catch of the MILLENNIUM!" the BBL captioned the video of Alex Ross' effort on its official Twitter handle.

"Alex Ross couldn't quite pull it off... Alex Hales could!" the BBL followed it up with another video, this time a successful catch by the England opener.

On the second ball of the fifth over by Sydney Thunder's bowler Gurinder Sandhu, Hobart Hurricanes batsman Mac    Alister Wright flicked the ball high toward square leg. Ross came running from a long way, caught the ball and threw it high in the air as he stepped over the rope.

However, Ross failed to complete the catch as when he dived back he missed the chance and the ball rolled into the rope for four. He saved two runs for the team.

On the fifth ball of the 13th over by Arjun Nair, Hales claimed a stunning catch at long on to dismiss David Miller. Hales jumped up to take the catch, tossed it up as he fell over the rope and dived back in to complete the stunner.

Sydney Thunder's impressive fielding couldn't save them from a defeat as they lost to Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the end.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Alexander Daniel Hales Alex Hales Alex Ross Cricket
Highlights
  • Alex Ross made an impressive effort to pull off a tough catch in BBL
  • Ross failed to grab the stunner, Alex Hales pulled off a similar catch
  • The BBL shared videos of both the efforts
