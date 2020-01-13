 
Watch: Ricky Ponting Left Stunned By 'Brendon McCullum-Like' Six In BBL

Updated: 13 January 2020 17:05 IST

The Big Bash League has thrown up improvisations in batting, bowling and fielding and one of them left even Ricky Ponting stunned.

Ricky Ponting compared Josh Inglis' innovative scoop shot to that of Brendon McCullum. © BBL/Twitter

The Big Bash League 2019 (BBL) has showcased some exemplary moments of innovation from players -- be it bowlers, fielders, or batsmen. On Monday, English-born Australian cricketer Josh Inglis displayed his special talent by blasting 73 runs off just 46 balls, powering his team, Perth Scorchers, to 175 for seven against the Hobart Hurricanes. Josh Inglis' blitz included four towering sixes, one of which left the on-air commentators, including Ricky Ponting, stunned. The former Australia captain even compared Inglis' innovative scoop to that of New Zealand maestro Brendon McCullum.

Ponting was in the commentary box when Inglis pulled off the brilliant hit and immediately the former Australian skipper reacted by saying: "Tell me that's not Brendon McCullum".

Here is the shot that led to comparisons with Brendon McCullum:

Josh Inglis' knock was all the more impressive as his teammates barring Mitchell Marsh, failed to set the stage alight.

Perth Scorchers skipper Mitchell Marsh continued his rich vein of form with the bat, smashing a 29-ball 40, which included three fours and a six. Cameron Green provided some late fireworks with his 7-ball 13 pushing the Scorchers to a solid total.

Hobart Hurricanes, in reply, had a nightmare of a chase with just three batsmen getting into the double digits. Jhye Richardson was the destroyer-in-chief, taking 4 for 19 off his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for a paltry 98 in 17.1 overs, losing the match by 77 runs.

Veteran batsman George Bailey put up some brief resistance for his team, scoring 36 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Liam Livingstone. David Miller's nightmare in BBL 2019 continued after he was sent packing for a third-ball duck.

Opener Caleb Jewell (28) and Simon Milenko (19) were the only other batsmen to make any contributions of sort in a woeful batting display from the Hobart Hurricanes.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Brendon McCullum Brendon McCullum Cricket
Highlights
  • Josh Inglis pulls off innovative scoop shot against Hobart Hurricanes
  • Ricky Ponting compared Inglis' scoop to that of Brendon McCullum
  • Josh Inglis starred in Perth Scorchers' 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes
