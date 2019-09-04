Sanjay Bangar, who seems to be the only man among Ravi Shastri-led Team India support staff likely to lose his job, reportedly barged into the room of one of the national selectors -- Devang Gandhi -- and had a heated exchange over his omission from the batting coach job. According to a report published in The Times of India , Sanjay Bangar barged into selector Devang Gandhi's room when the selection committee was conducting interviews for various posts of the support staff.

"(When the selection committee was conducting interviews) ... He went and knocked on Devang's door late in the evening and gave him and the selection committee an earful. He warned the selectors that the team would rally around him and the decision (to replace him) would fall flat. It wasn't required. It wasn't the team's job to decide on support staff. It was the selectors' call," TOI quoted sources as saying.

On August 22, the BCCI senior selection committee led by MSK Prasad shortlisted three candidates for batting, bowling and fielding coaches.

The selection committee named the candidates on priority basis and the top names in each category will be appointed after the formalities with regards to Conflict of Interest declaration is complete.

Vikram Rathour is the leading candidate for the role of batting coach while Bharat Arun and R Sridhar are likely to retain their position as bowling coach and fielding coach respectively.

The 50-year-old Rathour played 6 Tests and 7 ODIs in 1996 without much success but was a domestic heavyweight for Punjab.