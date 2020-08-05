Executing the reverse-sweep has been ingrained in the muscle memory of most modern-day batsmen. So Middlesex's Nick Gubbins could be forgiven for attempting the shot when he was well set on 61 and his team 267 runs ahead in the second innings in a Bob Willis Trophy Round 1 match against Surrey at The Oval. Only this time, he got it horribly wrong. Left-arm spinner Daniel Moriarty maintained good areas, bowling one at the stumps, as Gubbins made a mess of the attempted reverse sweep and lost his middle stump. The sight of a crestfallen Gubbins on his fours with his stumps shattered in the background was telling.

Hands up if you've ever got out trying one like this... #BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/HGQsMcky02 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 4, 2020

The dismissal didn't hurt Middlesex much as they declared their second innings on 248/6, setting Surrey a daunting target of 314. The hosts were bowled out for 123, giving Middlesex a 190-run victory.

The dismissal, as seen in the video posted by the County Championship on Twitter, elicited responses from fans, some of whom were dismayed at the batsman attempting a funky shot.

"Batsman should never face another ball in top flight cricket after getting out like that," tweeted one user.

"I'd imagine this would be me if I tried a reverse sweep!" said another.

"Pre-meditation was the downfall there," said one more.

After the conclusion of the first round of matches, Middlesex top their group with 22 points while Essex are placed second with 21.

The second round of the Bob Willis Trophy, played in the place of the County Championship this year, will begin on August 8.