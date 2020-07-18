Former Australia Test captain and ex ICC match referee Barry Jarman has died at the age of 84. The former wicket-keeper batsman died on Friday in Adelaide after a brief illness. The right-handed batsman played 19 Tests from 1959 to 1969 and skippered the side in one Test on Ashes tour of 1968. Australia's 33rd Test skipper Jarman played his first game in the longest format of the game against India as a 23-year-old in 1959.

"Barry was one of South Australia's internationally known names. He was a great competitor and gentleman, who appreciated the way the game should be played and always had a terrific sense of humour," said South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) President Andrew Sinclair in an official statement.

"He lived his life to the full and was not afraid to share his opinion; you were never left in any doubt as to his view. He was a delight to be around," he added.

Jarman had a total of 560 dismissals, including 129 stumpings from the 191 first-class matches that he played.