Bangladesh's Tour Of India In Doubt As Players Go On Strike

Bangladesh's tour of India is in trouble after Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan, in a press conference on Monday, revealed that the players will not participate in any cricketing activities if their 11-point demand is not met by the country's board. Bangladesh are set to tour India for a three-match Twenty20 International series and a two-Test series, which starts on November 3. However, the series in India is now under cloud following the unprecedented stand taken by the Bangladesh players.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) implemented a rule under which every Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team must include at least one leg-spinner in their playing eleven. The BCB even suspended head coaches of two teams for not following the order.

Earlier, Test and T20 captain Shakib-Al-Hasan, in an interview to Bengali daily Samakal had said the new rule will suppress the cricketers.

"For so many years we couldn't select a leg-spinner for the senior team, but suddenly we made plans to include seven legspinners in the BPL. This decision does come as a bit of a surprise, but I would still state that the board has taken a decision that it thinks is good.

"I think that leg-spinners should bowl a lot of overs in first-class cricket to gain confidence and consistency. The BPL is an international-standard competitive tournament where you will face scenarios that you are likely to face in international cricket. You share the dressing room with overseas cricketers. It is not the place to make a player," Shakib was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Samakal.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India, starting from November 3, which will be followed by a two-Test series slated to begin from November 14.

(With IANS inputs)