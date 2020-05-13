Bangladesh's Development Coach Ashiqur Rahman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman has tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus . BCB media committee head Mohammed Jalal Yunus told PTI that Rahman is currently being treated at Mugda Hospital in Dhaka. "He is experiencing chest congestion. We are hoping for a speedy recovery," said Yunus on Wednesday. Rahman himself revealed on Tuesday that he has contracted the deadly virus.

"I got the report yesterday (on Monday) and the report says COVID-19 positive," Rahman told 'Cricbuzz' website.

"I didn't understand it at first. I thought I had a swollen tonsil. I had a sore throat at first, then slowly comes fever, then started to have chest pain and went to the doctor and did my test,'' said the former pacer.

Rahman was a member of Bangladesh's 2002 U-19 World Cup squad but never made the transition to the senior team during his cricketing career that lasted six years.

Rahman scalped 36 and 21 wickets in 15 first-class and 18 List A games respectively.

The 33-year-old also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh women's team.

More than 16,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh and 250 deaths have been reported.