Bangladeshi Cricketer's Wife Accuses Him Of Torture Over Dowry

Updated: 27 August 2018 14:16 IST

Mosaddek married his cousin Sharmin Samira Usha six years ago.

Bangladeshi Cricketer
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's wife has accused him. © AFP

Bangladeshi cricketer Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's wife has accused him of driving her out of their home and torturing her over dowry, a media report said today. Mosaddek, 22, who married his cousin Sharmin Samira Usha six years ago, has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming 50-over cricket tournament Asia Cup to be held from September 13-28 in the UAE. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rosina Khan admitted the charges brought by Usha against the middle-order batsman yesterday and ordered the Sadar Upazila executive officer to investigate the case, bdnews24.com reported.

Mosaddek has been torturing Usha for dowry for a long time, her lawyer Rezaul Karim Dulal alleged. "He (Mosaddek) tortured her and drove her out of home for 1 million taka (USD 12,003) in dowry on August 15," he claimed.

The report said that the cricketer did not immediately respond for comments on the case.

"They have been in disagreement since they married," the cricketer's brother Mosabber Hossain Moon said.

Mosaddek sent her a divorce letter on August 15 but she demanded more money than mentioned in the marriage documents, the brother claimed.

"She has started the case after spreading false and misleading information as she did not get the money," Mosabber alleged.

Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Mosaddek Hossain Cricket
