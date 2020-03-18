 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Bangladesh Want Sanjay Bangar As Batting Consultant Before Australia Tests

Updated: 18 March 2020 15:35 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said they have had talks with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Bangladesh Want Sanjay Bangar As Batting Consultant Before Australia Tests
Sanjay Bangar used to be India's batting coach. © AFP

If things go as per plan, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar could be seen as Bangladesh's Test batting consultant for the two-match Test series against Australia scheduled to be played in June. According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to rope in Bangar as the national team's batting consultant specifically for red-ball cricket. "We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Wednesday. "We are also negotiating with few others as well (for the Test batting consultant post)."

The board was expecting that Neil McKenzie, currently serving as a consultant for the white-ball teams, would extend his role to Tests as well. However, the South African is not keen on coaching in all the three formats on a regular basis.

"McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball)," Chowdhury said.

It is understood that Bangar, who served as the batting coach of the Indian team from 2014 to 2019, is expected to be contracted by the BCB for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021 if an agreement is reached between the two parties.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sanjay Bangar Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh want a batting consultant ahead of Test series with Australia
  • Bangladesh Cricket Board official said they have spoken to Sanjay Bangar
  • Sanjay Bangar was India's batting coach from 2014 to 2019
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Credits CSK For Helping Him Understand How To Stay Humble Post Success
MS Dhoni Credits CSK For Helping Him Understand How To Stay Humble Post Success
Sanjay Bangar Backs Rohit Sharma To Help India Chase Down Unachievable Targets In Tests
Sanjay Bangar Backs Rohit Sharma To Help India Chase Down Unachievable Targets In Tests
"Being Disappointed A Natural Feeling", Says Sanjay Bangar After End of India Coaching Tenure
"Being Disappointed A Natural Feeling", Says Sanjay Bangar After End of India Coaching Tenure
India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Gave "Earful To Selector, Says Report
India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Gave "Earful' To Selector, Says Report
Team India Support Staff Selection Begins, Announcement On Thursday: Report
Team India Support Staff Selection Begins, Announcement On Thursday: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.