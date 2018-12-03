 
Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled By Fans For 'Trial By Spin In Bangladesh' Tweet

Updated: 03 December 2018 12:47 IST

The Windies were clueless against Bangladeshi spin and lost the Test by an inning and 184 runs.

Sanjay Manjrekar's post on Twitter didn't go down too well with some fans. © Twitter

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was in the news last week for taking a pot-shot at star all-rounder Ben Stokes following England's 3-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka. Ben Stokes took to Twitter to hit back at the commentator. On Monday, Manjrekar was once again in the eye of the storm after commenting on the Bangladesh vs Windies Test series. Following Bangladesh's record win over the Caribbean outfit in the second and final Test, Manjrekar tweeted: "If you don't play spin well, don't bother going to Bangladesh". The comment didn't go down too well with fans on Twitter.

Fans called out Manjrekar for his tweet with some pointing at England's brilliant performance in Sri Lanka.

Just last week, Manjrekar was slammed by Stokes for making a controversial "chef" tweet after England's Test series of Sri Lanka.

Responding firmly to Manjrekar's jibe, Stokes said that cricket is a team sport.

Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best haul of 12 wickets as Bangladesh thrashed the Windies by an inning and 184 runs in the second Test in Dhaka to clean sweep the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday.

Hasan took seven wickets in the first innings, in which the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 111 runs. The 21-year-old off-spinner claimed five wickets in the subsequent innings to wrap the Windies for 213 on the third day.

It was Bangladesh's biggest Test win and the first-ever innings victory in their Test history. Earlier, Bangladesh had won the first Test by 64 runs in Chittagong.

The Windies, on the other hand, became the first side ever to be asked to follow-on by Bangladesh in a Test match.

Advertisement

