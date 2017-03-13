 
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Soumya Sarkar Opts For DRS After Getting Bowled

Updated: 13 March 2017 13:15 IST

Fans were not just enthralled by the cricketing skills of the two teams, but also left amused by a couple of incidents that occurred during the match.

Soumya Sarkar produced the biggest laugh from the crowd when he did the unthinkable. © AFP

Kusal Mendis and Rangana Herath's sterling performances helped Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by 259 runs in the 1st Test. Fans were not just enthralled by the cricketing skills of the two teams, but also left amused by a couple of incidents that occurred during the match. Bangladesh pacer Subashis Roy broke into a premature celebration when he thought Mendis was caught at deep fine-leg. Mendis' shot had actually cleared the boundary and Mustafizur Rahman strayed over the rope as he completed the catch.

On Day 2, Tamim Iqbal endured an embarrassing moment after he run out. The left-hander tried to pick up a run, assuming the ball had gone down the leg-side. Unfortunately for him, the ball was actually in the hands of the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper.

However, Soumya Sarkar produced the biggest laugh from the crowd when he did the unthinkable. The batsman, who was bowled by Asela Gunaratne, asked for a Decision Review System (DRS) referral due to the slight delay in the umpire raising his finger.

Herath grabbed six wickets in the second innings to become Test cricket's most successful left-arm spinner. Herath finished with 6-59, his 23rd five or more wicket haul, which took his tally in Tests to 366 wickets, going past New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, who has 362 wickets to his name.

Herath's exploits helped Sri Lanka dismiss Bangladesh for 197 runs in the second innings in less than two sessions on the fifth day after the visitors resumed play promisingly on 67-0.

