Bangladesh vs Australia: Tamim Iqbal Fined For Poor Conduct

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was Thursday fined 15 percent of his match fee for engaging in a verbal duel with umpires and sending off Australian batsman Matthew Wade during the first Test in Dhaka. Tamim scored 71 and 78 as Bangladesh won their first-ever Test against Australia by 20 runs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

According to the International Cricket Council, Tamim was charged by match officials after he objected to the regular changing of gloves by Australia's batsmen and engaged in a verbal exchange with the umpires Wednesday.

Shortly afterwards, he approached wicketkeeper-batsman Wade and gestured towards him to leave the field upon his dismissal by Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim, 28, admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, setting aside the need for a formal hearing into the matter, the ICC said in a statement.

The prolific left-hander was also handed one demerit point for the two offences.

The second Test will be played in Chittagong from September 4-8.