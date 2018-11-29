 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh To Send Cricketers To Pakistan After Safety Assurances
Read In

Updated: 29 November 2018 21:28 IST

The Bangladesh squad being sent for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup starting December 6 is the first since 2015 to visit Pakistan.

Bangladesh To Send Cricketers To Pakistan After Safety Assurances
Bangladesh will play all their group matches in Karachi. (File picture) © AFP

Bangladesh will send a cricket squad to Pakistan for the first time in three years, officials said on Thursday after receiving assurances from their counterparts about security. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting an Asian Cricket Council tournament next month, with Bangladesh playing all their group matches in Karachi. Most cricket nations have steered clear of Pakistan since gunmen attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009, killing several people. But international cricket is slowly returning, with Zimbabwe and the West Indies among countries to visit Pakistan in recent years.

The Bangladesh squad being sent for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup starting December 6 is the first since 2015 to visit Pakistan. 

"We agreed to the tour following assurance of adequate security by the Pakistan Cricket Board," said Bangladesh Cricket Board boss Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

The board would also send a security detail with the squad, he added.

Bangladesh are in Group B alongside hosts Pakistan, Hong Kong and the UAE.

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India and Oman in Group A will play their matches in Colombo, which will also host the semis and final.

Squad: Nurul Hasan (Capt), Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Qazi Onik, Khaled Ahmed, Mohor Sheikh

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Mushfiqur Rahim Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting an ACC tournament
  • The BCB would also send a security detail with the squad
  • Bangladesh are in Group B alongside hosts Pakistan, Hong Kong and the UAE
Related Articles
Bangladesh Eye Rare Test Series Win, Face Windies In Second Test
Bangladesh Eye Rare Test Series Win, Face Windies In Second Test
Shakib Al Hasan Achieves Rare Feat During 1st Test vs Windies, Surpasses Legendary England All-Rounder
Shakib Al Hasan Achieves Rare Feat During 1st Test vs Windies, Surpasses Legendary England All-Rounder
Taijul Islam Helps Bangladesh Beat The Windies In First Test
Taijul Islam Helps Bangladesh Beat The Windies In First Test
1st Test, Day 2: Windies Hit Back After Bangladesh Teen Sets Record
1st Test, Day 2: Windies Hit Back After Bangladesh Teen Sets Record
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test: Mominul Haque
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test: Mominul Haque's Century Puts Bangladesh In Control On Day One
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.