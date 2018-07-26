 
Bangladesh To Host Back-To-Back Zimbabwe, West Indies Series

Updated: 26 July 2018 13:30 IST

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the West Indies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said on Thursday.

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the West Indies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said Thursday. Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to visit in January 2019 but the cricket board brought forward the tour to October avoid any potential clash with national elections. Bangladesh on Wednesday announced that the West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012.

"Apart from the West Indies, we've also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October," said BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

"They (Zimbabwe) will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year."

The West Indies series will include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three twenty20 internationals between November and December.

The Zimbabwe tour dates have not yet been announced.

Fixtures for West Indies tour of Bangladesh:

Nov 15: West Indies arrive

Nov 18-19: Two-day match v TBA in Chittagong

Nov 22-26: First Test in Chittagong

Nov 30-December 4: Second Test in Dhaka

Dec 6: One-day match v TBA in Dhaka

Dec 9: First one-day international in Dhaka

Dec 11: Second ODI in Dhaka

Dec 14: Third ODI in Sylhet

Dec 17: First twenty20 international in Sylhet

Dec 20: Second T20 in Dhaka

Dec 22: Third T20 in Dhaka

