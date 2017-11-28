 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Joins Sylhet Sixers

Updated: 28 November 2017 09:44 IST

Sylhet Sixers have enlisted the help of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir to recover their floundering Bangladesh Premier League 2017 season.

Bangladesh Premier League: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Joins Sylhet Sixers
Sylhet Sixers have signed Sohail Tanvir for rest of the BPL 2017 season. © AFP

Sylhet Sixers might have started the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 with a bang, winning their opening three matches of the tournament. However, as the fifth edition has progressed they have lost steam. After their three wins on the trot, the Sylhet Sixers have failed to win ever since, losing five and one match being abandoned due to rain. From being top of the table at one time, they have now fallen to fifth place in the points table. To recover their floundering season, the Sylhet Sixers have enlisted the help of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, Tanvir will join compatriot Babar Azam in the Sylhet Sixers squad for the rest of the season. The left-arm pacer also has Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, who is the mentor of the team, to guide him.

Tanvir, who has earlier played in the Bangladesh Premier League when he represented Comilla Victorians, will provide much-needed firepower to the Sylhet bowling attack.

Sylhet's early form was largely thanks to Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga, who notched up half-centuries to get the ball rolling for his team.

However, post that Sylhet were outplayed by Khulna Titans -- their first defeat this season. They have also lost to Dhaka Dynamites, Rajshahi Kings, Rangpur Riders and Chittagong Vikings.

Sylhet Sixers take on Rangpur Riders, who they lost to by seven runs on November 20, in their next match on Tuesday.

Topics : Pakistan Sohail Tanvir Mohammad Babar Azam Waqar Younis Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sohail Tanvir joins Sylhet Sixers
  • Sylhet Sixers are 5th in the BPL 2017 table
  • Sylhet Sixers have lost 5 matches on the trot
Related Articles
Caribbean Premier League 2016: Guyana Amazon Warriors Win Again To Stay On Top
Caribbean Premier League 2016: Guyana Amazon Warriors Win Again To Stay On Top
Caribbean Premier League: Sohail Tanvir Stars in Guyana Amazon Warriors' Win
Caribbean Premier League: Sohail Tanvir Stars in Guyana Amazon Warriors' Win
Pakistan Cricket Board Makes U-Turn, Wants Indians in Pakistan Super League
Pakistan Cricket Board Makes U-Turn, Wants Indians in Pakistan Super League
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.