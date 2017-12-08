Bangladesh Premier League: Chris Gayle Destroys Khulna Titans, Smashes Century Off 45 Balls

Chris Gayle has not been firing on all cylinders in the recent past as per his lofty standards. The big Jamaican had a best of 51 in his last eight innings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017. However, the cricketing fraternity already knows, a Gaylestorm can hit anytime, anywhere, without any warning and that is exactly what happened on Friday in Dhaka. Playing for Rangpur Riders, Chris Gayle was at his destructive best, smashing his 19th T20 hundred, which came off just 45 balls. Gayle scored 126 runs in total off 51 balls, including 14 sixes and six fours.

Khulna, batting first, had posted 167 for six. But they were completely blown away by Gayle's innings as Rangpur overhauled the target in only 15.2 overs in the Eliminator.

In the process, Gayle scored his fourth ton in the BPL and became the first batsman smash 800 sixes in T20 cricket.

This was the 14th time Gayle has hit 10 sixes or more in an inning in T20s. Brendon McCullum, Evin Lewis and Dasun Shanaka are the joint next best -- with all three hitting 10 sixes or more in an inning a mere two times.

Fans on Twitter were left speechless with Gayle's innings.

19th T20 century for @henrygayle Brilliant innings#BPLT20 — Ahmed Kazim (@IamAhmedKazim) December 8, 2017

He's the GOAT by far when it comes to t20 cricket. @henrygayle https://t.co/2kYaHCKuhq — Pakistani (@Apassionateguy) December 8, 2017

Most sixes in an innings of BPL-

14-Gayle

12-Gayle

11-Gayle

10-Gayle



It's all about @henrygayle. What a cricketer! What a monster he is! #BPL17 — Imran Hasan (@Imranhasan02) December 8, 2017

Yeee...Mirpur has witnessed the explosive batting show of @henrygayle (126* from 51 balls).He has just smashed @khulnatitans and eliminated from #BPLSeason5

Good luck for second qualifier. — Ariyan ohi (@AriyanOhi) December 8, 2017

Just seen one of the finest and breath taking innings by none other than Chris Gayle! 126 not out off 51 balls for Rangpur Riderd 14 sixes included. @Official_BPLT20 — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) December 8, 2017

Chris Gayle has more T20 100s than the following people have Test 100s:



Crowe, Laxman, Sutcliffe, Ganguly, Richardson, Vaughan, Weekes, Jayasuriya, Compton, Hobbs, Kanhai, Gilchrist



Ridiculous stats #BPL2017 — Oliver Jones (@oliverjones1988) December 8, 2017

Earlier, despite no batsmen going on to score big, Khulna Titans managed to score 167 for six. Captain Mahmudullah and West Indian Craig Brathwaite played brilliant cameos to push their team to this total.

Mahmudullah scored 20 off just six balls while Brathwaite smashed 25 off 9 balls.

Things didn't go all Rangpur's way in the chase. Opener Sohag Gazi and Brendon McCullum scored 1 and 0, respectively to leave the Riders tottering at 25 for two. But Gayle decided to take matters in to his own hands and the rest as they say is history.

Mohammad Mithun played a smart innings from the other end and had the best seat in the house as Gayle took the Khulna bowlers to the cleaners. The Bangladeshi batsman was 30 not out off 36 when the dust settled after Gayle's carnage as Rangpur marched to the next round with an eight-wicket win.