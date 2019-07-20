 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh Cricketers Arrive In Sri Lanka Under High Security

Updated: 20 July 2019 21:32 IST

The Bangladesh team was provided with a level of security usually reserved for visiting state dignitaries.

Bangladesh Cricketers Arrive In Sri Lanka Under High Security
Bangladesh cricketers arrive with teammates in Colombo. © AFP

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka amid tight security on Saturday, the first foreign sporting side to visit the island since the deadly Easter attacks earlier this year. More than 250 people were killed in the April 21 bombings targeting hotels and churches that were claimed by Islamist militants, and Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since. The Bangladesh team was provided with a level of security usually reserved for visiting state dignitaries, with additional deployments at their hotel and armed guards for their motorcade.

"We have special security arrangements at match venues too," a police official told AFP.

Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals on July 26, 28 and 31 at the Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka had previously expected New Zealand to be the first foreign sporting visit. New Zealand will arrive next month to play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

The first Test against New Zealand will be played in Galle starting August 14, and the second will begin on August 22 at Colombo's P. Sara stadium.

The three T20s will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6.


 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh are the first team to visit Sri Lanka since the Easter attacks
  • Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka
  • The three T20s will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6
Related Articles
Tamim Iqbal To Lead Bangladesh In Sri Lanka As Mashrafe Mortaza Ruled Out
Tamim Iqbal To Lead Bangladesh In Sri Lanka As Mashrafe Mortaza Ruled Out
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Sack Coach Steve Rhodes After Disappointing Campaign
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Sack Coach Steve Rhodes After Disappointing Campaign
Imam-ul-Haq
Imam-ul-Haq's Century vs Bangladesh "Deserves To Be In Dustbin": Former Pakistan Cricketer
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 94 Runs, End World Cup Campaign On High
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 94 Runs, End World Cup Campaign On High
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

WC Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.