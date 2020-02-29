 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Why Will I Be Ashamed? Am I A Thief?": Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Lashes Out At Reporter

Updated: 29 February 2020 22:05 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza was irked during a press conference when asked if his form at the World Cup made him feel ashamed.

"Why Will I Be Ashamed? Am I A Thief?": Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Lashes Out At Reporter
Mashrafe Mortaza has not played since Bangladesh's last match at the 2019 World Cup. © AFP

Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday and all eyes will be on veteran fast bowler and captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Mashrafe has not played since the team's final match at the 2019 World Cup and Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan had indicated that this could be the last time that the 36-year-old leads the team. In a pre-match press conference, Mashrafe was irked when asked if his form at the World Cup made him feel ashamed. "Why will I be ashamed? Am I a thief?" said Mashrafe.

"Do I steal on the ground? Am I a thief? I actually can not relate things like 'self-respect' or 'being ashamed' with playing cricket.

"There are people who steal and cheat; aren't they ashamed of what they are doing? Only I have to feel ashamed if I do not get wickets in a game? Am I a thief?"

"I might not get wickets and then all of your personnel and also my fans can criticize and talk about it. But why would I have to be ashamed of it? Am I not playing for Bangladesh? Or am I playing for any other country that I must be ashamed of my performance? If I can not perform then they can drop me -- it is that simple," he said.

The ODI series will be held entirely in Sylhet with the second being played on Tuesday and the third on Friday. This will be followed by a two-match T20I series that will be played in Dhaka.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Mashrafe Mortaza Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series
  • All eyes will be on veteran fast bowler and captain Mashrafe Mortaza
  • Mortaza has not played since Bangladesh's last match at the World Cup
Related Articles
Mashrafe Mortaza Gives Up Bangladesh Contract, Offered "Grand Farewell" Match
Mashrafe Mortaza Gives Up Bangladesh Contract, Offered "Grand Farewell" Match
Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim Show Solidarity With Shakib Al Hasan, Post Heartfelt Messages
Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim Show Solidarity With Shakib Al Hasan, Post Heartfelt Messages
Tamim Iqbal To Lead Bangladesh In Sri Lanka As Mashrafe Mortaza Ruled Out
Tamim Iqbal To Lead Bangladesh In Sri Lanka As Mashrafe Mortaza Ruled Out
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Mashrafe Mortaza Urges Bangladesh To Raise Game For Must-Win India World Cup Clash
Mashrafe Mortaza Urges Bangladesh To Raise Game For Must-Win India World Cup Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.