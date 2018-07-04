Bangladesh Bowled Out By West Indies For Their Lowest Test Total

Bangladesh on Wednesday slumped to their lowest-ever Test total as Shakib Al Hasan's team was bowled out for a paltry 43 against the West Indies on the opening day of first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach registered astonishing figures of 5 for 8 in 5 overs, while Miguel Cummins took three wickets, conceding 11 runs in four overs. Apart from Roach and Cummins, Jason Holder bagged two wickets as the Bangladesh batting crumbled.

This was Bangladesh's lowest ever total in Test cricket, their previous being 62 in 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

This happens to be the lowest Test total in 21st century.

The previous lowest total was by New Zealand when they were bowled out for 45 by South Africa in 2013.

Lowest totals since 2000:

43 - by Bangladesh vs West Indies (today)

45 - by New Zealand vs South Africa (2013)

47 - by West Indies vs England (2004)

47 - by Australia vs South Africa 2011

49 - by Pakistan vs South Africa 2013