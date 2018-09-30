Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out For Three Months

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out for three months with an injury on his left little finger, which forced him out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe and the Windies during this period. "Shakib Al Hasan, who couldn't feature in the semi-final and final of the Asia Cup 2018 because of an injury to his left little finger, will miss out on at least three months of action due to delay in surgery," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Massive blow to Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan is ruled out for three months through injury.



The 31-year-old Shakib had earlier underwent a surgery, soon after his return to Bangladesh and notified about an abnormal swelling and acute pain on his infected hand.

During the Asia Cup 2018, Shakib opted out of the virtual semi-final against Pakistan after he complained of a fresh pain in an injured finger.

He had hurt his left little finger during the One-day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then. Shakib wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) insisted on him playing in the Asia Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan has scalped 196 wickets in Test cricket. He has also scored 3,692 runs in the longest format of the game with the highest score of 217.