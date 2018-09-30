 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out For Three Months

Updated: 30 September 2018 15:48 IST

Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe and the Windies during this three months.

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out For Three Months
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out. © Instagram

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out for three months with an injury on his left little finger, which forced him out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe and the Windies during this period. "Shakib Al Hasan, who couldn't feature in the semi-final and final of the Asia Cup 2018 because of an injury to his left little finger, will miss out on at least three months of action due to delay in surgery," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Shakib had earlier underwent a surgery, soon after his return to Bangladesh and notified about an abnormal swelling and acute pain on his infected hand.

During the Asia Cup 2018, Shakib opted out of the virtual semi-final against Pakistan after he complained of a fresh pain in an injured finger.

He had hurt his left little finger during the One-day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then. Shakib wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) insisted on him playing in the Asia Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan has scalped 196 wickets in Test cricket. He has also scored 3,692 runs in the longest format of the game with the highest score of 217.

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe and the Windies during this period
  • Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out
  • The 31-year-old Shakib had earlier underwent a surgery
Related Articles
Shakib Al Hasan Undergoes Surgery Of His Finger
Shakib Al Hasan Undergoes Surgery Of His Finger
Asia Cup: Ravindra Jadeja Says He Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone After Match-Winning Comeback
Asia Cup: Ravindra Jadeja Says He Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone After Match-Winning Comeback
Bangladesh
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan May Skip Asia Cup For Surgery
Bangladesh Seal T20I Series With 19-Run Victory Over West Indies
Bangladesh Seal T20I Series With 19-Run Victory Over West Indies
Bangladesh Level T20I Series With 12-Run Win Over West Indies
Bangladesh Level T20I Series With 12-Run Win Over West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.