Four days after crashing to one of the most astonishing defeats in Test cricket history, Bangladesh take on the West Indies in the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday knowing they must win to square the two-match series. The shock waves of Sunday's defeat in Chattogram, which saw the West Indies make 395-7 in the fourth innings to record the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket, were still being felt among the Bangladesh set-up on Wednesday.

The mood around the hosts was not improved by the news that their injury list has grown.

Talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opening batsman Shadman Islam were both ruled out of the Test in the capital with thigh and hip injuries respectively.

Skipper Mominul Haque said on Wednesday they were trying to put Sunday's nightmare, when Kyle Mayers scored 210 not out in the West Indies run chase, behind them.

"What happened, happened," said Mominul.

"It's better we don't think much about that. We want to take positives from the match and move on."

Mominul's second innings century, his 10th in Test cricket, was one of those high points as was the all-round performance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who made 108 batting at eight in the first innings and took four wickets in each of the West Indies innings with his off-spin.

But it is the negatives from that three-wicket defeat that will return to haunt the hosts, including the injuries.

Shakib was unable to bat and bowl in the second innings in Chittagong while Shadman, who made 59 in the first innings, damaged his hip when he fell awkwardly while fielding on the fourth day. The Bangladesh Cricket Board said he will be rested until fully fit.

Batsman Soumya Sarkar has been called in as a replacement for Shakib but no one has been brought in for Shadman.

Beyond the injuries, Mominul said the team would learn from their mistakes in the first Test and suggested he would need to take heed as a captain.

"From here we could learn many things, especially how to handle a situation, how to set up fielding in this situation," he said.

West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner, one of their heroes on the final day run chase, hit a cautious note during Tuesday's virtual press conference.

"We start from zero again," said the 32-year-old Jamaican who scored 86 and shared a crucial 216-run partnership with fellow debutant Mayers for the fourth wicket.

"We have to go back to the process. We have to practice and prepare well.

"It is going to be a different wicket, ground and everything. It is important for us to assess again. Going over the processes and ensure we do well.

"We are not trying to be overconfident or take anything for granted.

"Bangladesh is a good team, especially in their own conditions. We know it is going to be tough, but we are looking for a bigger challenge."

Promoted

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican