West Indies completed a whitewash in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh on Sunday. A young West Indian team defeated the hosts by a margin of 17 runs, in the second match held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The West Indies had earlier registered a win in the opening game of the longest format by a margin of three wickets, after being handed a target of 395. The game held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram saw West Indies pull off the highest run-chase in Asia. Ex-cricketers praised the Test series whitewash on Twitter, with former Indian player Wasim Jaffer hailing the triumph as "Something Extraordinary."

Jaffer hailed the performance of the West Indies team, highlighting the presence of an "understrength team" for the Test series.

"What a performance from @windiescricket!! 2-0 against Bangladesh in Bangladesh with an understrength team is something extraordinary!! #BanvsWI," his tweet read along with an image which showed some West Indies players celebrating.

VVS Laxman said he was "delighted" for West Indies, adding that beating Bangladesh at home was no mean achievement.

"Really an extraordinary win by West Indies. Beating @BCBtigers in their own backyard without their lead players is no mean achievement. Delighted for them. I am sure @Coachsim13 has played a big role in this win. Congratulations to every member of @windiescricket," he stated.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop hailed the triumph in the Test series as "one of the greatest achievements in recent years" for the team. Bishop further had words of praise for Kraig Braithwaite who he believed was "outstanding as a captain".

"It surely has to rank as one of the greatest achievements in recent years for @windiescricket to win both test matches here in Bangladesh. Kraig Braithwaite was outstanding as a captain today. Well played gentlemen," said the former cricketer.

Former India's national women's cricket team skipper Anjum Chopra hailed the Test series win as "wonderful".

"A wonderful Test Series win 2-0 for @windiescricket A lesser experienced batting line up and a near complete bowling line up of Windies up against a full squad of Bangladesh. Kudos to the coach @Coachsim13 and his team. Congratulations#MenInMaroon #WIvBAN," she tweeted.

Bangladesh completed a whitewash in the three-game ODI series before the Test matches.