 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: 'Steve Smith Is Not A Criminal', Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen Object To Treatment At Airport

Updated: 29 March 2018 15:55 IST

Steve Smith was surrounded by police as he left Johannesburg airport amidst boos and shouts of 'cheat'.

Ball-Tampering Scandal:
Steve Smith faced humiliating scenes at Johannesburg airport. © AFP

Former Australia captain Steve Smith faced humiliating scenes on Wednesday as he had to face boos and cries of "cheat" while making his way through Johannesburg airport. The 28-year-old was surrounded with many security officials who were seen holding on to Smith's arms. Former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Shane Warne objected to the way Smith was treated at the airport and said 'Smith is not a criminal'.

Reacting to Smith's treatment at the Johannesburg airport, Pietersen shared a video on his Facebook page and wrote: "This isn't right. Steve Smith isn't a criminal!"

Warne also said that the punishment handed out to Smith and his two teammates after their involvement in ball tampering was a bit too harsh.

"I am still trying to wrestle with what I think the punishment should be. They have to be harsh, but if they are rubbed out for a year, the punishment does not fit the crime," Warne wrote in his column for The Herald Sun.

Smith, along with David Warner and the young opener Cameron Bancroft were handed bans by Cricket Australia (CA) over a ball-tampering scandal that has left their careers in tatters.

CA banned Smith and Warner for one-year while Bancroft was given a nine-month ban.

Topics : Steven Smith Shane Warne Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith was surrounded by police as he left Johannesburg airport
  • Steve Smith faced humiliating scenes at Johannesburg airport
  • Kevin Pietersen and Shane Warne objected to the way Smith was treated
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering: Australian Cricketers Need To Learn To Respect Opposition, Says Former Coach Mickey Arthur
Ball-Tampering: Australian Cricketers Need To Learn To Respect Opposition, Says Former Coach Mickey Arthur
Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner Not A Bad Guy, Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner Not A Bad Guy, Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
Cricket Chiefs To Review Punishment For Ball-Tampering
Cricket Chiefs To Review Punishment For Ball-Tampering
Ball-Tampering Row: Australian Cricketers
Ball-Tampering Row: Australian Cricketers' Association Criticises Bans On Steve Smith, David Warner
Ball-Tampering Scandal: "Will Regret This All My Life," Says Steve Smith
Ball-Tampering Scandal: "Will Regret This All My Life," Says Steve Smith
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.