 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Pleads With Public To Give Banned Trio 'Some Space'

Updated: 29 March 2018 21:27 IST

Sachin also urged the fans to spare a thought for the hurting cricketers' families

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Pleads With Public To Give Banned Trio
Sachin Tendulkar urged the fans to give some space to the hurting cricketers © Twitter

Steve Smith, who was handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in ball-tampering and tarnishing the image of the country, arrived in Sydney after being sent home in disgrace from South Africa on Thursday. The former Australia skipper apologised for his "serious error of judgement" in a tearful press conference at Sydney Airport and struck a chord with the cricketing fraternity and fans alike. Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and urged the fans to give some space to the regretting and hurting cricketers and asked them to spare a thought for their families.

Earlier, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and in a heartfelt post expressed sympathy towards the 28-year-old tainted cricketer.

The Mumbai Indians skipper wrote that although Smith made a huge mistake, it should not define him and the ridicule that he was being subjected to was difficult to fathom.

Veteran Indian cricketer also expressed his concerns over Smith's family being targeted for the issues which sent shockwaves around Australian cricket for the past few days.

The former Australia skipper broke down in tears as he apologised for his role in the scandal which also involved his vice-captain David Warner and player Cameron Bancroft.

"Tonight I want to make clear that as captain of the Australian cricket team, I take full responsibility," Smith said.

"It was a failure of leadership - my leadership. I'll do everything I can to make up for my mistake."

"Cricket is the greatest game in the world. It's been my life and I hope it will be again," he said.

Warner was also banned for 12 months while Bancroft will serve a nine-month suspension following the incident which saw Bancroft use sandpaper in a bid to gain an advantage during Australia's Test against South Africa.

In what is being termed as the most shameful chapter in Australian cricket, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera, using yellow sticky tape laden with dirt to alter the condition of the ball. Then, in the most stunning revelation, Smith and Bancroft admitted to cheating in an explosive press conference.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin asked fans to spare a thought for their families.
  • Former Australia skipper broke down in tears as he apologised
  • Rohit Sharma also expressed sympathy towards Steve Smith
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Won
IPL 2018 Won't Lose Sparkle In Absence Of Steve Smith, David Warner: Parthiv Patel
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: Proteas Aim To Finish Off Scandal-Hit Aussies
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: Proteas Aim To Finish Off Scandal-Hit Aussies
Ball-Tampering Row: Faf du Plessis Texted Steve Smith After The Ban, Here
Ball-Tampering Row: Faf du Plessis Texted Steve Smith After The Ban, Here's What He Wrote
One Mistake Should Not Define A
One Mistake Should Not Define A 'Great Player', Steve Smith Finds Support From Rohit Sharma
Ball-Tampering: Australian Cricketers Need To Learn To Respect Opposition, Says Former Coach Mickey Arthur
Ball-Tampering: Australian Cricketers Need To Learn To Respect Opposition, Says Former Coach Mickey Arthur
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.