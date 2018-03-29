 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: It Is Something I Will Regret For The Rest Of My Life, Says Cameron Bancroft

Updated: 29 March 2018 13:46 IST

Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia

Ball-Tampering Scandal: It Is Something I Will Regret For The Rest Of My Life, Says Cameron Bancroft
Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia. © AFP

Banned Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft apologised to all concerned and said that the ball-tampering issue that has wracked the cricketing fraternity was something he would regret all his live. "I want to say that I'm very sorry ... I'm very disappointed and I regret my actions ... It is something I will regret for the rest of my life," Bancroft said while addressing the media in Perth on Thursday.

"All I can do is ask for forgiveness ... I will do my best to contribute to the community," cricket.com.au tweeted, quoting Bancroft.

"I lied. I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation and I'm very sorry ... I feel like I've let everyone down in Australia.

"The thing that breaks my heart the most is that I've given up my spot in the team for free. People know I worked so hard to get to this point in my career and to have given up that chance for free is devastating," he went on to say.

"I have never ever been involved in tampering with the ball (before now) and it clearly compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and as a person," Bancroft added.

Bancroft was caught tampering with the cricket ball by TV cameras on the third day of the 3rd Test with South Africa in Cape Town.

Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were also found guilty of planning the act and were banned for one year each.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cameron Bancroft David Warner Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia
  • Cameron Bancroft apologised to all concerned
  • All I can do is ask for forgiveness, said Bancroft
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering: Australian Cricketers Need To Learn To Respect Opposition, Says Former Coach Mickey Arthur
Ball-Tampering: Australian Cricketers Need To Learn To Respect Opposition, Says Former Coach Mickey Arthur
Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner Not A Bad Guy, Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner Not A Bad Guy, Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
Cricket Chiefs To Review Punishment For Ball-Tampering
Cricket Chiefs To Review Punishment For Ball-Tampering
Ball-Tampering Row: Australian Cricketers
Ball-Tampering Row: Australian Cricketers' Association Criticises Bans On Steve Smith, David Warner
Ball-Tampering Scandal: "Will Regret This All My Life," Says Steve Smith
Ball-Tampering Scandal: "Will Regret This All My Life," Says Steve Smith
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.