Ball-Tampering Scandal: "It Has Been A Horrible 24 Hours," Says Tim Paine

Updated: 26 March 2018 14:22 IST

Tim Paine was drafted in as Australia's stand-in captain in place of Steve Smith as the visitors crashed to 322-run defeat to South Africa in the 3rd Test.

Paine admitted that he has no idea if he will still be in charge for the fourth Test in Johannesburg. © AFP

Tim Paine was drafted in as Australian cricket team captain to replace Steve Smith who stood down as skipper for the remainder of the third Test match against South Africa after admitting he was the mastermind of the ball-tampering scandal. It proved to be a baptism of fire for Paine as Australia's day of shame ended in a crushing 322-run defeat by South Africa at Newlands. Set an unlikely 430 to win, Australia were bowled out for a paltry 107, with fast bowler Morne Morkel taking five for 23.

"It has been a horrible 24 hours. We're struggling but the reality and the enormity of what's happened has probably started to sink in," said Paine.

"I don't think we expected this to be as big as it has been, the fall-out we have seen from back home."

Paine admitted that he has no idea if he will still be in charge for the fourth and final Test starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

"It was extremely difficult but it's no excuse for what happened in the last 45 minutes of play," said Paine.

"We're still the Australian cricket team and we're expected to put up a better effort than we did. Certainly, it was in some horrible circumstances and probably some circumstances we brought on ourselves."

Smith scored only seven runs on Sunday while David Warner, who also stood down from his role as vice-captain, top-scored with 32.

Sunday's thrashing allowed South Africa to take a 2-1 lead in a series which has featured a number of ugly clashes between the two teams.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Set an unlikely 430 to win, Australia were bowled out for a paltry 107
  • Steve Smith scored 7 runs, while David Warner top-scored with 32 runs
  • South Africa take 2-1 lead in the series
