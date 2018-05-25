 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Pays Tribute To Wife Candice For Being Courageous After Miscarriage

Updated: 25 May 2018 15:58 IST

Candice Warner had disclosed recently that she had suffered a miscarriage after the ball-tampering episode.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Pays Tribute To Wife Candice For Being Courageous After Miscarriage
Warner took to social media and wrote a heartfelt tribute to his life-partner's mental strength. © Instagram

Disgraced Australian cricketer, David Warner's wife Candice recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband's involvement in the infamous ball-tampering saga that unfolded in South Africa. Moved by the courage displayed by his wife, Warner took to social media and wrote a heartfelt tribute to his life-partner's mental strength. "When you're living the dream you must enjoy every moment of it regardless of the highs and lows. We as a family have been through one of the toughest times ever the last few months but nothing will ever stop us from being just us. I have three of the best girls in the world that I cherish and love every single waking day. I am truly blessed with this!! My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife. Im grateful everyday I get to call her my wife and my soul mate, I wouldn't want it any other way," the 31-year-old cricketer wrote.

 

When you're living the dream you must enjoy every moment of it regardless of the highs and lows. We as a family have been through one of the toughest times ever the last few months but nothing will ever stop us from being just us. I have three of the best girls in the world that I cherish and love every single waking day. I am truly blessed with this!! My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife. Im grateful everyday I get to call her my wife and my soul mate, I wouldn't want it any other way. @candywarner1 #warnersforever #proudfamily

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Earlier, Candice had told the Australian Women's Weekly that her 'heart-breaking' loss came just days after her husband made a tearful apology for his involvement in the plot.

"I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried," she said.

When the news broke out that three tainted cricketers were being sent home, Candice feared that her unborn child would be affected by the added stress and strain of travelling home on a 23-hour flight.

Unfortunately, two weeks later, David and Candice faced more bad news.

The couple are the parents to daughters Ivy Mae, three, and Indi Rae, two, with the 33-year-old revealing that they were overjoyed by the thought of welcoming a third child.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team David Warner Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Warner's wife Candice revealed that she suffered a miscarriage
  • Her loss came just days after her husband made a tearful apology
  • The couple are the parents to daughters Ivy Mae, three, and Indi Rae, two
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Pays Tribute To Wife Candice For Being Courageous After Miscarriage
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Pays Tribute To Wife Candice For Being Courageous After Miscarriage
Steve Smith Named As Marquee Player In Canadian T20 Tournament
Steve Smith Named As Marquee Player In Canadian T20 Tournament
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner's Wife Candice Suffered A Miscarriage Following Incident
IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: David Warner Wishes SunRisers Hyderabad Luck Ahead of Qualifier 1
IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: David Warner Wishes SunRisers Hyderabad Luck Ahead of Qualifier 1
Steve Smith Could Return To Cricket With Global T20 Canada
Steve Smith Could Return To Cricket With Global T20 Canada
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.