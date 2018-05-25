Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Pays Tribute To Wife Candice For Being Courageous After Miscarriage

Disgraced Australian cricketer, David Warner's wife Candice recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband's involvement in the infamous ball-tampering saga that unfolded in South Africa. Moved by the courage displayed by his wife, Warner took to social media and wrote a heartfelt tribute to his life-partner's mental strength. "When you're living the dream you must enjoy every moment of it regardless of the highs and lows. We as a family have been through one of the toughest times ever the last few months but nothing will ever stop us from being just us. I have three of the best girls in the world that I cherish and love every single waking day. I am truly blessed with this!! My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife. Im grateful everyday I get to call her my wife and my soul mate, I wouldn't want it any other way," the 31-year-old cricketer wrote.

Earlier, Candice had told the Australian Women's Weekly that her 'heart-breaking' loss came just days after her husband made a tearful apology for his involvement in the plot.

"I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried," she said.

When the news broke out that three tainted cricketers were being sent home, Candice feared that her unborn child would be affected by the added stress and strain of travelling home on a 23-hour flight.

Unfortunately, two weeks later, David and Candice faced more bad news.

The couple are the parents to daughters Ivy Mae, three, and Indi Rae, two, with the 33-year-old revealing that they were overjoyed by the thought of welcoming a third child.