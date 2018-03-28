Ball-Tampering Scandal: Darren Lehmann To Break Silence After Surviving Punishment

Darren Lehmann is expected to address the media at The Wanderers on Wednesday.

Darren Lehmann is expected to address the media at The Wanderers on Wednesday. © AFP

After surviving punishment in the ball-tampering scandal, Australia coach Darren Lehmann is expected to break his silence on the issue that has rocked Australian cricket. He was cleared of any prior knowledge of the plan hatched by captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to alter the condition of the ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa. As per the report published by cricket.com.au, Lehmann is expected to address the media at The Wanderers on Wednesday. The fourth Test will be played from March 30 and Australia will be led by their new captain Tim Paine.

Paine will be leading a side which will also see middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell along with openers Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw, who have replaced Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

As per the report published by the website, the Australian team will not train on Wednesday. It means the Australians will have just one day of training (on Thursday) before the fourth Test gets underway.

Former Australia captain Allan Border also came in support of Lehmann. Border labelled him as "one of the good guys".

"We're talking about one of the good guys in Australian cricket," Border told Fox Sports News.

"He's done a fantastic job with that team and if he wasn't aware of what was going on, there's no problem at all," Border said.

Cricket Australia CEO Sutherland, in a media briefing on Tuesday, said Lehmann had no prior knowledge about the ball-tampering incident.