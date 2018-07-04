 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Bans Won't Be Relaxed, Says Cricket Australia

Updated: 04 July 2018 14:40 IST

Cricket Australia dismissed speculations that the bans could be softened.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Bans Won
Smith and Warner were suspended for a year under CA's Code of Conduct. © AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday stated that the ball-tampering sanctions handed out to former skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft will not be altered and the bans will not be softened. There were claims that the cricket board was considering altering the penalties imposed on Cape Town ball-tampering trio but the claims have been strongly refuted by CA. Reports that discussions had taken place to explore possible relaxing of the suspensions for Smith and Warner to allow them to play domestic cricket ahead of next year's ICC World Cup and Ashes campaigns in England were dismissed by CA as "purely speculative".

"At no stage have we, or are we considering lessening the current sanctions in place for respective players in relation to the incident in South Africa," a CA spokesperson told cricket.com.au.

"The CA Code of Conduct does not allow for reversal or lessening of sanctions once players have fully accepted the charges.

"The current articles published are purely speculative."

Smith and Warner were suspended for a year under CA's Code of Conduct for their involvement in the ball-tampering incident that unfolded during the third Test against South Africa, while Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months.

All three players accepted the charges against them and will remain unavailable for international and Australian domestic cricket until their bans are served.

Consequently, Smith and Warner will not be available for Sheffield Shield selection until the 2018-19 final, while Bancroft is eligible to return for Western Australia in next year.   

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cameron Bancroft Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • There were claims Cricket Australia was considering altering the bans
  • Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months
  • All 3 players accepted the charges and will remain unavailable
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Bans Won
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Bans Won't Be Relaxed, Says Cricket Australia
ICC Unveils Tougher Sanctions For Ball Tampering, Sledging
ICC Unveils Tougher Sanctions For Ball Tampering, Sledging
Cameron Bancroft Dismissed Cheaply On Return After Ball-Tampering Controversy
Cameron Bancroft Dismissed Cheaply On Return After Ball-Tampering Controversy
David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket
David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket
Steve Smith Returns To Cricket With A Half-Century In Canada
Steve Smith Returns To Cricket With A Half-Century In Canada
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.