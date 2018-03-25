Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Labelled "Cheats" In Severe Backlash From Fans

The Australian cricket team was hit by one of the biggest scandals to hit the sport after Australia opener Cameron Bancroft and skipper Steve Smith admitted to the ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Following the admission, Australia came under heavy fire from fans with the cricket team being labelled a "disgrace" and "cheats" by fans on social media. Bancroft has been charged with altering the condition of the ball and faces a possible ban after he was caught on camera during the play on Saturday.