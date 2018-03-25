 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Jeered By South African Crowd On Day 4

Updated: 25 March 2018 15:45 IST

Tim Paine was made captain for the rest of the third Test at Newlands after regular captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Jeered By South African Crowd On Day 4
Tim Paine was made captain for the rest of the third Test at Newlands © AFP

South African crowd on Sunday jeered Australia when stand-in captain Tim Paine led the team out at the start of play on Day 4 in the wake of a ball-tampering scandal. Paine was made captain for the rest of the third Test at Newlands after regular captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down following Saturday's revelations. Although all tickets for the day had been sold, the ground was only about a third full at the start of play. Some boos could be heard but a loud public address system was played until the Australians had taken their places on the field.

Former Australia captain Allan Border said in SuperSport television's build-up to the day's play that he was "angry and embarrassed" by Saturday's events.

Australian leg-spinning great Shane Warne also spoke of his ire.

"I am disappointed in Steve Smith as captain to take that decision to go out and try to do this."

He said the actions were "un-Australian" and opened the team up to criticism from around the world.

Smith had admitted following Saturday's third day action that he had masterminded an attempt by Cameron Bancroft to alter the condition of the ball in the outfield using a yellow object.

"The leadership group knew about it," Smith said. "I'm not proud of what happened."

Former South African captain Graeme Smith said the current team was unlike previous Australian outfits he had encountered, pointing to a move from before the tour to try to get South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada banned.

"That's not Australia for me," said Smith, who criticised what he described as "whingeing" about the behaviour of South African spectators and Steve Smith's anger that Rabada had been reprieved despite being banned after reaching a demerit point threshold.

Shaun Pollock, another former South African captain, said the Australians would have to face the consequences of their actions.

"It was pre-meditated and they've been caught. They have been shown to cheat," he said.

South Africa started Sunday's fourth day with a 294-run lead and five wickets remaining in their second innings.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Steven Smith David Warner Tim Paine Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia face furious backlash from fans
  • Smith, Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering allegations
  • Bancroft has been charged by the ICC
Related Articles
Ball Tampering Scandal: Aussie Women Skipper Meg Lanning Censored From Taking Questions
Ball Tampering Scandal: Aussie Women Skipper Meg Lanning Censored From Taking Questions
Five Incidents That Left Steve Smith
Five Incidents That Left Steve Smith's Image In Tatters
'Brain Fade' Steve Smith: Prolific But Flawed Australian Captain
Ball-Tampering Row: Michael Clarke Willing To Return As Australia Captain
Ball-Tampering Row: Michael Clarke Willing To Return As Australia Captain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner Step Down As Captain, Vice-Captain For Rest Of 3rd Test
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner Step Down As Captain, Vice-Captain For Rest Of 3rd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.