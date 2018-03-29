 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Fears For David Warner, Steve Smith And Cameron Bancroft's Health

Updated: 29 March 2018 12:15 IST

Cricket Australia slapped one-year bans each on Smith and Warner besides announcing a 9-month ban on Bancroft for their involvement in tampering with the ball.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Fears For David Warner, Steve Smith And Cameron Bancroft
Cricket Australia slapped one-year bans each on Steve Smith and David Warner. © AFP

After being cleared of any wrongdoing by a Cricket Australia (CA) investigation into the ball-tampering scandal, Australia coach Darren Lehmann said he fears for the health of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Lehmann comments came after CA slapped one-year bans on Smith and Warner besides announcing a 9-month ban on the 25-year-old opener Bancroft for their involvement in tampering with the cricket ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa. "They have made a mistake as everyone else, including myself, has made mistakes in the past. They are young men and I hope people will give them a second chance. Their health and well-being is extremely important to us," said Lehmann in his first public comments since the scandal broke.

Lehmann, who has been cleared of any involvement in the ball-tampering saga, told reporters that the three players are "not bad people".

"The players involved have been handed down very serious sentences and they know they must face the consequences. They've made a grave mistake but they're not bad people," said Lehmann.

Lehmann also said the finding that he had not known about the ball-tampering plan was correct.

"The coaches and support staff had no prior knowledge. The first I saw of it was on that screen," insisted the 48-year-old.

Despite his sympathy for the banned trio, Lehmann admitted that the culture of the Australian team, often viewed as 'win at all costs', has to change.

"We need to change how we play and the boundaries within which we play," he said.

"The team has been seen quite negatively in recent times and there is a need for us to change some of the philosophies about the way we play.

"Previously we've butted heads on the line but that's not the way for us to go about playing cricket going forward."

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Darren Lehmann Steven Smith David Warner Cricket Cameron Bancroft
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lehmann said he fears for the health of Smith, Warner and Bancroft
  • Lehmann comments came after CA slapped one-year bans on Warner, Smith
  • Bancroft has been banned for 9 months
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith To Address Media In Sydney Today
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith To Address Media In Sydney Today
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Top Sponsor Magellan Terminates Deal With Cricket Australia
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Top Sponsor Magellan Terminates Deal With Cricket Australia
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Fans Jeer Steve Smith At Johannesburg Airport, Call Him
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Fans Jeer Steve Smith At Johannesburg Airport, Call Him 'Cheat
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Ban On Australian Trio
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Ban On Australian Trio
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Should Get Second Chance, Says Darren Lehmann
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Should Get Second Chance, Says Darren Lehmann
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.