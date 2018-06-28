 
Ball-Tampering Incident: Darren Sammy Defends Steve Smith, Criticises Media Coverage

Updated: 28 June 2018 15:34 IST

Steve Smith is set to make a comeback to cricket on Friday when he plays in the opening game of the Global T20 Canada league.

Sammy's Toronto Nationals will lock horns with Vancouver Knights on Friday. © AFP

It's been almost three months since former Australia captain Steve Smith along with his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. The acknowledgement sent shockwaves through the cricket world. The trio was banned and criticised for their on-field behavior which brought disrepute to Australian cricket. The media too, especially the Australian media, went all guns blazing behind the trio. Criticising the media coverage during the fiasco, former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy said on Wednesday that the event was blown too much out of proportion and criticism of the players went over the top.

"That's not called for. I think, as sportsmen, we want to do the right things, set the example for the next generation. We will make mistakes, but it doesn't mean you've got to keep kicking a man when he's down," cricket.com.au quoted Sammy as saying.

"That's not the humane way to do things, and I think there's a right to punish but there's also a right to forgive and move on," said Sammy ahead of Global T20 Canada league.

Smith is set to make a comeback (his first competitive match since he was handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia) on Friday when he will play for the Toronto Nationals in the opening game of the league. Smith will play under Sammy.

"They've already paid a penalty for what they've done, and just for them to go on with their lives and have some fun, just like any other cricketer. People make mistakes, you have to give people a chance, and everybody should have to try (move) on from this situation, and rest it to the grave," Sammy added.

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner will also play in the tournament alongside the likes of Dwayne Bravo for the Winnipeg Hawks.

The six-team Global T20 Canada league will be played in Toronto. Smith's Toronto Nationals will lock horns with Vancouver Knights in the first encounter of the tournament on Friday.

