 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Face One-Year Bans With Coach Darren Lehmann Set To Resign: Report

Updated: 27 March 2018 12:04 IST

Reports suggest that Steve Smith could lose the Australian captaincy permanently and also be banned for a year along with David Warner.

Steve Smith, David Warner Face One-Year Bans With Coach Darren Lehmann Set To Resign: Report
Steve Smith faces a one-year ban while coach Darren Lehmann is set to resign. © AFP

Steve Smith's problems are far from over and if reports in the English media are to be believed the 28-year-old could be stripped of the Australian captaincy permanently. Also in the dock is Smith's deputy David Warner. Reports suggest that both Smith and Warner are facing one-year bans with coach Darren Lehmann set to resign with immediate effect as cricket chiefs hold crisis talks in South Africa to deal with an escalating cheating scandal. Smith has already been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his role in a plot that saw teammate Cameron Bancroft tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.

According to the Guardian, Lehmann, who was said by Smith to have no knowledge of the plan, will resign on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia (CA) boss James Sutherland, under mounting pressure to come down hard on what Australian media has dubbed a "rotten" team culture, was due in Johannesburg Tuesday where he will meet up with CA's head of integrity, Iain Roy.

They are expected to update a shocked Australian public on Wednesday morning, with reports saying they could throw the book at Smith and Warner by banning both for 12 months and sending them home in disgrace.

Lehmann took over the coaching reins in 2013 when predecessor Mickey Arthur was sacked, with Justin Langer considered a front-runner as his replacement although Ricky Ponting will also be in the mix.

"We are aiming to be in a position to fully update the Australian public on the investigation and outcomes on Wednesday morning," Sutherland said in an email to cricket fans.

"We understand the strong interest everyone has in this situation and we are following due process to properly address all of the relevant issues involved."

Meanwhile, Smith stepped down as captain of the Rajasthan Royals with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane taking over.

Zubin Bharucha, a Rajasthan official said, "The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricketing world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore, we have been in regular contact with Steve."

"It's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as Captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions.

Smith was a part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015 and was the only player retained by the franchise in 2018.

The Australian skipper had led the Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of the IPL in 2017, where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Darren Lehmann Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith could lose Australian captaincy permanently
  • Steve Smith, David Warner face 1-year bans
  • Darren Lehmann set to resign as Australia coach
Related Articles
Hilarious Video Mocking Australian Cricket Team Over Ball-Tampering Row Goes Viral
Hilarious Video Mocking Australian Cricket Team Over Ball-Tampering Row Goes Viral
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Has Questions To Answer, Says Nasser Hussain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Has Questions To Answer, Says Nasser Hussain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: R Ashwin Blames Technology For Australia
Ball-Tampering Scandal: R Ashwin Blames Technology For Australia's Latest Crisis
Blog: Steve Smith Not A Hero But He Isn
Blog: Steve Smith Not A Hero But He Isn't A Villain Either
Ahead Of IPL 2018, Ashish Nehra Opens Up On His Relationship With Virat Kohli
Ahead Of IPL 2018, Ashish Nehra Opens Up On His Relationship With Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.