 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner's Tearful Apology Fails To Win Over Fans On Twitter

Updated: 31 March 2018 17:31 IST

In the conference, Warner apologised to both teams, their fans, Cricket Australia and his family, including his wife Candice, who was also crying as she watched from the media seats.

Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner
David Warner broke down during a press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground. © AFP

David Warner, former vice-captain of the Australian Test team, on Saturday broke down while tendering his apology in front of the media for his role in the ball-tampering incident that took place in the Cape Town Test. The left-handed batsman repeatedly said he was taking "full responsibility for my part" in the controversy, stonewalling questions about the role of leadership group in the incident within the team. While Warner struggled to control his emotions during his 10-minute media conference, fans on Twitter did not buy into the tearful apology given by the Australian.

In the conference, Warner apologised to both teams, their fans, Cricket Australia and his family, including his wife Candice, who was also crying as she watched from the media seats.

But when asked for further details of the plot, such as whether it was his idea, who else was aware and whether it had happened before, he avoided the question.

"I am here today to accept my responsibility for my part and my involvement for what happened in Cape Town," Warner said.

"It's inexcusable, I am deeply sorry. I will do everything I can to earn back the respect of the Australian public."

Warner called it a "horrible" decision, adding: "I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team."

The fallout from the crisis has seen Warner lose his sponsors -- ASICS and LG. Along with Smith, he has also been ejected from this year's Indian Premier League.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team David Warner Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Warner apologised to both teams, their fans, Cricket Australia
  • David Warner broke down during press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Warner struggled to control his emotions during the media conference
Related Articles
England Fan Group Trolls Australia Over Ball-Tampering, Kiwi Ross Taylor Joins In
England Fan Group Trolls Australia Over Ball-Tampering, Kiwi Ross Taylor Joins In
Indian Premier League 2018: Alex Hales Replaces David Warner In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Indian Premier League 2018: Alex Hales Replaces David Warner In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Reverse Swing Can Be Achieved Without Cheating, Says Former Pakistan Captain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Reverse Swing Can Be Achieved Without Cheating, Says Former Pakistan Captain
David Warner Apologises
David Warner Apologises 'Unreservedly', Admits He 'May Never Play For Australia Again'
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Video Surfaces Of Pat Cummins Stepping On The Ball With Spikes. Not Tampering, Was It?
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Video Surfaces Of Pat Cummins Stepping On The Ball With Spikes. Not Tampering, Was It?
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.