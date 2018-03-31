Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner's Tearful Apology Fails To Win Over Fans On Twitter

David Warner, former vice-captain of the Australian Test team, on Saturday broke down while tendering his apology in front of the media for his role in the ball-tampering incident that took place in the Cape Town Test. The left-handed batsman repeatedly said he was taking "full responsibility for my part" in the controversy, stonewalling questions about the role of leadership group in the incident within the team. While Warner struggled to control his emotions during his 10-minute media conference, fans on Twitter did not buy into the tearful apology given by the Australian.