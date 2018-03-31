Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner's Tearful Apology Fails To Win Over Fans On Twitter
In the conference, Warner apologised to both teams, their fans, Cricket Australia and his family, including his wife Candice, who was also crying as she watched from the media seats.
David Warner, former vice-captain of the Australian Test team, on Saturday broke down while tendering his apology in front of the media for his role in the ball-tampering incident that took place in the Cape Town Test. The left-handed batsman repeatedly said he was taking "full responsibility for my part" in the controversy, stonewalling questions about the role of leadership group in the incident within the team. While Warner struggled to control his emotions during his 10-minute media conference, fans on Twitter did not buy into the tearful apology given by the Australian.
Does anyone else think he didn't mean a word of it. He had to really force those tears. Just all came across as fake.— Kay (@kaygoo5) March 31, 2018
Best television of the year so far— Joe kennedy (@kennedy510) March 31, 2018
Somehow, even when David Warner is in the pits of despair, apologising unreservedly, he's still annoying.— Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) March 31, 2018
Tiger Woods— Archie (@archu243) March 30, 2018
Lance Armstrong
Oscar Pistorius
Steve Smith
David Warner
Cameron Bancroft.
"Nike" should perhaps start telling their Brand athletes.....
"Don't Do It"
Who ? I'm here today to take full responsibility for my part ......— Wayne G (@wayne_g1603) March 31, 2018
Has ? I'm here today to accept full responsibility for my part ......
How ? I'm here today to take full responsibility for my part ......
Did ? I'm here today to accept full responsibility for my part .....
Do you have to weep to be considered truly sorry for your actions? #DavidWarner— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 31, 2018
Notice how well he's avoiding EVERY question?— Nathan Edwards (@NathanEdwards16) March 31, 2018
I've never seen David Warner leave so many half volleys outside off stump.— Adam White (@White_Adam) March 31, 2018
Feels like a cover up, more are involved and been happening for longer— Briony (@icklebri) March 31, 2018
McDonald's drive thru: Can I take your order?— Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) March 31, 2018
David Warner: I'm here to take responsibility for my part in what happened
In the conference, Warner apologised to both teams, their fans, Cricket Australia and his family, including his wife Candice, who was also crying as she watched from the media seats.
But when asked for further details of the plot, such as whether it was his idea, who else was aware and whether it had happened before, he avoided the question.
"I am here today to accept my responsibility for my part and my involvement for what happened in Cape Town," Warner said.
"It's inexcusable, I am deeply sorry. I will do everything I can to earn back the respect of the Australian public."
Warner called it a "horrible" decision, adding: "I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team."
The fallout from the crisis has seen Warner lose his sponsors -- ASICS and LG. Along with Smith, he has also been ejected from this year's Indian Premier League.