After 12-Month Bans For Steve Smith And David Warner, Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Former Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday for their involvement in ball-tampering during the third Test at Cape Town against South Africa. Meanwhile, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on television cameras applying yellow tape on the ball, has been banned for nine months. Soon after the players were banned, Twitter expressed both pleasure and displeasure at the decision. While some of the users thought that it was a brave decision, others were of the opinion that the decision was harsh.