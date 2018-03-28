 
After 12-Month Bans For Steve Smith And David Warner, Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Updated: 28 March 2018 15:51 IST

Some people on Twitter thought that the 12-month ban was harsh.

Steve Smith and David Warner were handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia. © AFP

Former Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday for their involvement in ball-tampering during the third Test at Cape Town against South Africa. Meanwhile, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on television cameras applying yellow tape on the ball, has been banned for nine months. Soon after the players were banned, Twitter expressed both pleasure and displeasure at the decision. While some of the users thought that it was a brave decision, others were of the opinion that the decision was harsh.

===

Following the news, the Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) barred Warner and Smith from participating in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The franchises will get replacements for the players as they (David Warner and Steve Smith) will not be allowed to play this year", IPL Commissioner Rajiv Shukla told reporters.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday took cognizance of the developments in the ball tampering incident involving Cricket Australia contracted cricketers - Mr Steve Smith, Mr David Warner and Mr Cameron Bancroft," a BCCI release said.

"The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President Mr CK Khanna, IPL Chairman Mr Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Mr Smith and Mr Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018," the release said.

"The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials. The concerned IPL franchises will be allowed replacement players," it added.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cricket
Highlights
  • Some of the Twitter users thought that it was a brave decision
  • Some of the users were of the opinion that the decision was harsh
  • David Warner and Steve Smith were banned for a year by CA
