 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Report Slams 'Arrogant' Cricket Australia Culture

Updated: 29 October 2018 09:34 IST

The independent review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre accused Cricket Australia (CA) of only paying lip service to the spirit of the game.

Ball-Tampering Report Slams
A review into a ball-tampering scandal condemned an "arrogant" culture at Cricket Australia © AFP

An independent review into a ball-tampering scandal on Monday condemned an "arrogant" and "controlling" culture at Cricket Australia that led to players cheating in pursuit of victory. The independent review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre accused Cricket Australia (CA) of only paying lip service to the spirit of the game, leaving players without any moral guidance. "Responsibility for that larger picture lies with CA and not just the players held directly responsible for the appalling incident at Newlands," said the review, which was released on Monday. The scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to alter the flight of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium.

Coach Darren Lehmann quit in the wake of the controversy and then-captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned from the game.

The scandal also claimed the scalps of CA chief executive James Sutherland and team performance boss Pat Howard.

The review, which was partially redacted to prevent individuals from being identified, included complaints from those involved in the sport that there was a bullying culture in elite men's cricket.

"The broad consensus amongst stakeholders is that CA does not consistently 'live' its values and principles," it said.

"CA is perceived to say one thing and do another. The most common description of CA is as 'arrogant' and 'controlling'."

It said under such circumstances, the ball-tampering scandal was foreseeable but CA failed to act.

CA chairman David Peever said the review provided an opportunity for the body to "look in the mirror".

"It has been a difficult and confronting time for everyone involved in Australian cricket, and for that I am sorry," he said. 

"Mistakes have been made, lessons have been learnt, and changes are and will continue to take place."

Peever indicated he would not be joining the exodus from CA and said the 12-month bans on Smith and Warner and a nine-month ban on Bancroft would stand.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A review of Cricket Australia (CA) has delivered a scathing report
  • The review described Australia's players as living in a "gilded bubble"
  • Review was commissioned in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Australia: Shoaib Malik Has The Perfect Reply To Pakistan Cricket Haters
Pakistan vs Australia: Shoaib Malik Has The Perfect Reply To Pakistan Cricket Haters
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan Help Pakistan Whitewash Australia
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan Help Pakistan Whitewash Australia
Steve Waugh Blames "Lenient" ICC Rules For Australian Ball-Tampering Scandal
Steve Waugh Blames "Lenient" ICC Rules For Australian Ball-Tampering Scandal
David Warner Walk-Off After "Hurtful" Sledge By Phil Hughes
David Warner Walk-Off After "Hurtful" Sledge By Phil Hughes' Brother
Banned Australian Cricketer David Warner To Join Bangladesh Premier League
Banned Australian Cricketer David Warner To Join Bangladesh Premier League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.