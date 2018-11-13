 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Accused Cameron Bancroft Set For Return In Big Bash League

Updated: 13 November 2018 18:25 IST

Cameron Bancroft's 9-month ban will end on December 29, 2018.

Ball-Tampering Accused Cameron Bancroft Set For Return In Big Bash League
Cameron Bancroft represents Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. © Twitter

Opener Cameron Bancroft, who is currently serving a 9-month ban for the infamous ball tampering scandal, will mark his return to the top-level cricket on December 30 in Australia's Big Bash League according to Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges. The 25-year-old will be allowed to represent his BBL franchise from their fourth match (against Hobart Hurricanes) and Scorchers' coach asserted that his team will not be wasting any time in reinstating the Bancroft as their top order batsman.

"I see a real possibility that he'll come straight back in for that game. A lot will just depend on how we're going at the time. But I thought Cam, when he played for the Scorchers last year, he did a really good job, batted at three and played some really good innings for us. He's an important part of our squads in all forms of the game, so I see him certainly putting his hand up to come straight back in," Voges was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Bancroft, whose current ban is set to end on December 29, has been working closely with Voges. The Scorchers' coach admitted that the youngster has faced turbulent times in the past few months but has been working hard to make a comeback.

"One thing I do know about Cam is he'll be prepared. I know he won't have played any high-level competitive cricket for a period, but it certainly hasn't stopped him from trying to improve. He'll be ready to go," Voges added.

While Bancroft is set for a comeback, his compatriots former Australian skipper Steve Smith and David Warner will have to wait for another three months to play top-level cricket in Australia.

The 2018-19 edition of the Big Bash League is scheduled to start from December 19. Perth Scorchers will play their first match of the league against Melbourne Renegades on December 20.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Perth Scorchers Hobart Hurricanes Cameron Bancroft Steven Smith David Warner Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bancroft is currently serving a 9-month ban
  • The 2018-19 edition of the BBL will commence from December 19
  • Perth Scorchers will play their first match on December 20
Related Articles
David Warner "Ashamed" Of Ball-Tampering Incident In South Africa
David Warner "Ashamed" Of Ball-Tampering Incident In South Africa
Mark Taylor Quits As Cricket Australia Director, Says He Has
Mark Taylor Quits As Cricket Australia Director, Says He Has 'Lost The Energy'
Ian Chappell Says Punished Australian Players Were Right To Be Angry As Officials Got Away
Ian Chappell Says Punished Australian Players Were Right To Be Angry As Officials Got Away
Australian Cricketers
Australian Cricketers' Association Urges Cut To Steve Smith, David Warner Bans
Steve Waugh Blames "Lenient" ICC Rules For Australian Ball-Tampering Scandal
Steve Waugh Blames "Lenient" ICC Rules For Australian Ball-Tampering Scandal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.