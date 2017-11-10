Back Injury Wrecks Nathan Coulter-Nile's Ashes Chances

Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will take a "short break" after suffering a fresh back problem, Cricket Australia said on Friday, probably ruling him out of the coming Ashes series.

Coulter-Nile, 30, has a history of spinal stress fractures and the latest setback appears to end his chances of being a back-up to Australia's pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins against England.

"Nathan experienced some pain in his back following the two-day tour match against England last week," CA's sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.

"Subsequent scans have revealed an early stage aggravation of his old stress fracture.

"Whilst this is a setback, the good news is that it has been picked up early so we are only considering a short break from bowling while we monitor him."

Kountouris said Coulter-Nile will have further scans over the next month to determine when he can return to bowling. The five-Test Ashes series starts on November 23.

Coulter-Nile has yet to play a Test match, but has made 21 one-day and 19 T20 international appearance for Australia.