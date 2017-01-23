 
Azhar Ali To Be Sacked As ODI Captain, Sarfraz Ahmed Likely To Replace Him

Updated: 23 January 2017 21:00 IST

Azhar Ali is all set to lose his One Day International captaincy but might take over as a Test skipper after Misbah-ul-Haq's retirement.

Azhar Ali might be sacked as Pakistan ODI skipper © AFP

After a dismal show in Australia, Azhar Ali is all set to lose his One Day International captaincy but might take over as a Test skipper after Misbah-ul-Haq's retirement, according to sources. Reports suggest that Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq wants T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed to take over as the full time ODI captaincy before the West Indies tour in March-April."Inzamam has tried to convince the PCB Chairman and other high officials off some radical changes required in the national team set-up after the disastrous tour to Australia," a source said.

He said it had been decided that the PCB Chairman and the chief selector would be having a talk with both Misbah and senior batsman, Younis Khan soon to let them know about the board's future plans.

"It has been decided that Misbah would be advised to undertake the test tour to West Indies as captain and announce his retirement and go out gracefully while Younis would also be advised to call it a day after he completes his 10,000 test runs probably in the three Tests in the West Indies," another source said.

He also disclosed that after the West Indies tour, Azhar would take over as the regular Test captain. But Sarfraz will be appointed as the captain of the one-day squad before the West Indies tour in addition to his responsibility as captain of the national T20 side.

Topics : Pakistan Azhar Ali Misbah-ul-Haq Sarfraz Ahmed Cricket
Highlights
  • Azhar Ali to lose ODI captaincy
  • T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed likely to replace him
  • Misbah-ul-Haq may retire after the West Indies tour
