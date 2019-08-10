 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Awaiting Its Citizenship": Sakshi Singh Dhoni Shares Picture Of MS Dhoni's Newest "Toy"

Updated: 10 August 2019 13:36 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

Welcoming the "red beast", Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to post a picture of MS Dhoni's new "toy".

"Awaiting Its Citizenship": Sakshi Singh Dhoni Shares Picture Of MS Dhoni
Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted a picture of MS Dhoni's new "toy" -- a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. © AFP

MS Dhoni, who is currently serving the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir, has a surprise waiting for him when he returns home. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to post a picture of her husband's newest "toy", which she said was awaiting its citizenship. Dhoni's newest toy happens to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk -- a midsize SUV which boasts a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine. According to Sakshi Dhoni, it is the first of its kind in India.

"Welcome home #redbeast ! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781 really missing you ! Awaiting its citizenship as its the first n only car in India!," wrote Sakshi Singh Dhoni in her Instagram post.

MS Dhoni's love for cars and motorbikes is well documented.

According to IANS, the former India captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, Dhoni has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

There had been a lot of conjecture about MS Dhoni's retirement after World Cup 2019 but neither the former India captain nor the cricket board has said anything on that.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India were edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir valley.

Dhoni was therefore not included in the squad for the ongoing West Indies tour. The Indian team won the three-match T20I series 3-0 while the first ODI had to be abandoned after just 13 overs due to inclement weather.

(With IANS inputs)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sakshi Dhoni posts picture of MS Dhoni's new car
  • MS Dhoni's new car is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • MS Dhoni is currently serving the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Brand Ambassador Of Indian Army, Says Senior Army Official: Report
MS Dhoni Brand Ambassador Of Indian Army, Says Senior Army Official: Report
Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni
Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record With Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies
Viral Video Of MS Dhoni Singing Fact Checked: Here
Viral Video Of MS Dhoni Singing Fact Checked: Here's The Truth
Watch MS Dhoni Play Volleyball With His Army Battalion
Watch MS Dhoni Play Volleyball With His Army Battalion
West Indies Tour Great Opportunity For Rishabh Pant To "Unleash Potential": Virat Kohli
West Indies Tour Great Opportunity For Rishabh Pant To "Unleash Potential": Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.