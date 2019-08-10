"Awaiting Its Citizenship": Sakshi Singh Dhoni Shares Picture Of MS Dhoni's Newest "Toy"

MS Dhoni, who is currently serving the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir, has a surprise waiting for him when he returns home. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to post a picture of her husband's newest "toy", which she said was awaiting its citizenship. Dhoni's newest toy happens to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk -- a midsize SUV which boasts a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine. According to Sakshi Dhoni, it is the first of its kind in India.

"Welcome home #redbeast ! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781 really missing you ! Awaiting its citizenship as its the first n only car in India!," wrote Sakshi Singh Dhoni in her Instagram post.

MS Dhoni's love for cars and motorbikes is well documented.

According to IANS, the former India captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, Dhoni has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

There had been a lot of conjecture about MS Dhoni's retirement after World Cup 2019 but neither the former India captain nor the cricket board has said anything on that.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India were edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir valley.

Dhoni was therefore not included in the squad for the ongoing West Indies tour. The Indian team won the three-match T20I series 3-0 while the first ODI had to be abandoned after just 13 overs due to inclement weather.

(With IANS inputs)