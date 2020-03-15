 
Australia's Sheffield Shield Final In Limbo Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 15 March 2020 14:28 IST

The New South Wales Blues currently sit on the top of Shield ladder with six wins from the nine completed games and hold a 12.23 point gap over second-placed Victoria.

Spectators had already been banned from the three matches. © Twitter

Australia's domestic first-class cricket tournament, the Marsh Sheffield Shield final (2019-2020), could be given to the New South Wales Blues, or declared vacant for the first time since second World War. The NSW Blues currently sit on the top of Shield ladder with six wins from the nine completed games and hold a 12.23 point gap over second-placed Victoria. Earlier on Sunday, Cricket Australia announced the cancellation of the final round of the Sheffield Shield season due to the coronavirus pandemic. "At times like this, cricket must take a back seat for the greater good," cricket.com.au quoted Roberts as saying.

"We have been in consultation with relevant government agencies, our own medical team and an infectious disease expert for quite some time now, and we have taken their advice into account in making these decisions," he added.

Spectators had already been banned from the three matches due to be played this week at the WACA in Perth.

