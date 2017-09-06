Australia's Peter Handscomb Lost 4.5 Kgs While Batting Against Bangladesh

Handscomb battled heat and fatigue on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb battled heat and fatigue on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong. In hot and humid conditions, Handscomb, who scored an unbeaten 69 off 113 balls, lost an incredible 4.5 kilograms during his two-and-a-half hour stay at the crease. The visitors were 225 for 2 at stumps in their first innings, trailing by 80 runs after Bangladesh were bowled out for 305. Warner was on 88 with Handscomb on 69 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Handscomb, who recorded his fourth Test fifty in just his 10th game, took regular drinks breaks as he battled exhaustion and dehydration in the final half-hour.

It certainly isn't the first time an Australian batsman has struggled with the subcontinental heat.

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones battled the massive heat during Madras Test against India in 1986. Jones scored a brilliant double century in just his second Test.

"Really gutsy, obviously it's pretty hot out there, we saw that yesterday and you have to work really hard for your runs," Australia coach Darren Lehmann told reporters.

"...Very special day and hopefully tomorrow they can kick on," the 47-year-old former batsman addded.

"It's really just focusing on each ball and trying to get through. I thought they used their feet really well, playing forward and back, made good decisions and towards the end of the day. It was just about getting through each ball and just take your time. The umpires handled it really well and so did the Bangladesh team to make sure they were right to play.

"They're in the ice baths at the moment, they'll be fine, they're back tomorrow and away we go. They're just exhausted."

Skipper Steve Smith hit a gritty 58 off 94 balls before being bowled by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam as the visitors slipped to 98-2.

The left-handed Warner and Handscomb then put on 127 to thwart the Bangladesh bowling attack, which failed to take a wicket in the final session of play.

Warner rode his luck with two reprieves. He was dropped at short leg on 52 and then Mushfiqur Rahim missed a stumping when he was on 73, with Taijul and Mehedi Hasan being the unlucky bowlers.

