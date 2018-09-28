Australia's D'Arcy Short Scripts History As He Hits Record Double Ton

Australia's D'Arcy Short etched his name in the history books as he smashed 257 off 148 balls in a JLT Cup match , Australia's domestic one-day competition, against Queensland at Hurstville Oval on Friday. By virtue of this double-hundred, he became the third highest run-scorer in List A. Surrey's Ali Brown tops the list with 160-ball 268 against Glamorgan in June 2002. India's opener Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in November 2014. Short's 257 was the highlight of the game as the next best run scored for Western Australia was by Marcus Stoinis (27). The double-ton coupled with Andrew Tye's 6/46 helped Western Australia (387 all out) register a 116-run victory against Queensland (271 all out).

During his stay in the middle, Short pummelled a mind-blowing 23 sixes, a record in one-day cricket, and 15 boundaries at a strike rate of 173.64. The only other batsman to hit as many sixes in domestic level is Colin Munro of New Zealand, who achieved the feat in a first-class inning.

Missed the carnage from D'Arcy Short today - or just want to see it again?! All 23 sixes in 60 seconds... #JLTCup pic.twitter.com/zTwaHIxoiX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 28, 2018

Short also became the fourth Australian player to score a double century in one-day cricket. He joined Ben Dunk, Phillip Hughes, and Travis Head.

Short surpassed Dunk's score of 229, which was the highest score by an Australian, to register the highest score by an Australian in List A cricket.

The official Twitter handle of WACA Cricket took to Twitter to upload a photo of a cracked window pane, courtesy some lusty blow by the left-handed batsman.

Short, who came in to bat in the third over, started slowly but once he picked up the pace, it was impossible to stem the flow of runs.

His first fifty came off 57 balls but reached his century in another 26 balls. He reached his 150-run mark off 106 balls with six and 22 balls later he reached the coveted 200-run mark.

However, he was finally dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the 46th over.