Australia's Adam Voges Hit by Bouncer, Suffers Concussion

Australia Test batsman Adam Voges has suffered a concussion after being struck on the head by a bouncer on Thursday during a Sheffield Shield first-class match between Western Australia and Tasmania.
Voges was helped from the field by medical staff after being hit on the back of the head by a delivery from Tasmania fast bowler Cam Stevenson.
The 37-year-old fell to his knees as players rushed to his assistance.
It is the second concussion Voges has suffered this year.
He was struck on the head by a fielder's throw while playing for the English county Middlesex in May.
Voges will take no further part in the current four-day match and it is not clear whether he will be available for Australia's third Test against South Africa.