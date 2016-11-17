Australia's Adam Voges Hit by Bouncer, Suffers Concussion

Adam Voges (left) was part of Australian team in the first Two Tests against South Africa.

Perth:

Australia Test batsman Adam Voges has suffered a concussion after being struck on the head by a bouncer on Thursday during a Sheffield Shield first-class match between Western Australia and Tasmania.

Voges was helped from the field by medical staff after being hit on the back of the head by a delivery from Tasmania fast bowler Cam Stevenson.

The 37-year-old fell to his knees as players rushed to his assistance.

It is the second concussion Voges has suffered this year.

He was struck on the head by a fielder's throw while playing for the English county Middlesex in May.

Voges will take no further part in the current four-day match and it is not clear whether he will be available for Australia's third Test against South Africa.